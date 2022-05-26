Bloomberg have collated an aggregate index of 8 economic indicators. They show China's economy "remained deep in a slump in May".

In brief, Bloomberg sift through:

Major onshore stocks

Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen)

Inventory of steel rebar

Copper prices

South Korean export.

Factory inflation- Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change)

Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey by Standard Chartered

Passenger car sales

And collate an overall index. In May:

The overall gauge stayed below the mark that separates improving from deteriorating conditions for a second straight month.

---

The disappointing performance should show up in PMIs for May due from China next week:

