Bloomberg have collated an aggregate index of 8 economic indicators. They show China's economy "remained deep in a slump in May".
In brief, Bloomberg sift through:
- Major onshore stocks
- Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen)
- Inventory of steel rebar
- Copper prices
- South Korean export.
- Factory inflation- Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change)
- Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey by Standard Chartered
- Passenger car sales
And collate an overall index. In May:
- The overall gauge stayed below the mark that separates improving from deteriorating conditions for a second straight month.
Bloomberg report is here, gated.
---
The disappointing performance should show up in PMIs for May due from China next week:
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
- The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.