Bloomberg have collated an aggregate index of 8 economic indicators. They show China's economy "remained deep in a slump in May".

In brief, Bloomberg sift through:

  • Major onshore stocks
  • Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen)
  • Inventory of steel rebar
  • Copper prices
  • South Korean export.
  • Factory inflation- Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change)
  • Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey by Standard Chartered
  • Passenger car sales

And collate an overall index. In May:

  • The overall gauge stayed below the mark that separates improving from deteriorating conditions for a second straight month.

The disappointing performance should show up in PMIs for May due from China next week:

china pmi may 26 May 2022
