The report (link here) says an administrative penalty decision in Danzhou City, Hainan Province has been circulating on the Internet.

decision stated that a total of 39 residential buildings on Haihua Island under the Evergrande Group were determined to be illegal and required to be demolished

planning permit obtained illegally has been revoked

The date of inscription of the document is December 30, 2021, and the inscriber is Danzhou Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau. On January 1, the Danzhou City Urban Management Bureau confirmed the news to JiMu News.

It might pay to await confirmation of this via other sources, but you can check out that link above and decide for yourself.

The project referred to is bigger than just the 39 residential buildings.