China Evergrande headlines have hit the wires, and who doesn't love that ;-)

:: Announcement in relation to the risk management committee

:: Risk management committee is utilizing its extensive resources and will actively engage with the group's creditors

:: Risk management committee to help mitigate group's risk and protect the legitimate interest of parties

As a reminder, this risk management committee was only recently set up, no idea what took them so long..

The story trundles on