The news for the embattled property giant has not been encouraging, this is the latest from a couple of weeks back:

China's 2nd largest property development group has filed bankruptcy protection in the US

total liabilities stood at 2.388 tn yuan at the end of June

it recorded a net loss of 39.25 bn yuan in H1 this year

The stock reopens for trade today in Hong Kong after a 17-month suspension.

Perhaps the Wall Street Bets folks will be on the bid?