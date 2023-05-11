China is expecting higher than normal temperatures during its summer.
- Central, eastern, and south-western provinces are likely to experience shortages during periods of peak demand
- temperatures in most parts of the nation will be relatively high this summer, with several regions forecast to experience periodic heatwaves, according to the China Meteorological Administration
State-run China Energy News, citing the State Grid Energy Research Institute, reported that the electricity supply situation will be tight across the entire nation this summer
-
Power shortages in 2022 disrupted global supply chains of everything from cars to solar panels.