China is expecting higher than normal temperatures during its summer.

Central, eastern, and south-western provinces are likely to experience shortages during periods of peak demand

temperatures in most parts of the nation will be relatively high this summer, with several regions forecast to experience periodic heatwaves, according to the China Meteorological Administration

State-run China Energy News, citing the State Grid Energy Research Institute, reported that the electricity supply situation will be tight across the entire nation this summer

Power shortages in 2022 disrupted global supply chains of everything from cars to solar panels.