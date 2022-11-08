A piece in the Wall Street Journal overnight on China's trade data out yesterday. I had the data here:

Both exports and imports fell in US dollar terms. However, given the slide in the yuan both exports and imports rose in local currency terms:

exports +7% (expected +12.7%, prior +10.7%)

imports +6.8% (expected +10.0%, prior +5.2%)

Not as much as was expected, but still up y/y.

The headline to my post here on China export slowdown “is a worrying sign for global growth,”

That is via a Wall Street Journal recap of the data and it's a decent key takeaway. It's a quote from chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics in London.

More:

exports to the U.S. fell 13% on the year in October, the third month of decline, while sales to the European Union fell 9%.

Other bellwether exporters in Asia, such as South Korea and Taiwan, have also reported faltering overseas sales, pointing to a broad slowdown in trade as the global economy loses momentum.

---

Anyway, back to business.

WSJ report link is here (gated).