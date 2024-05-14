China will take resolute measures to defend its rights and interests

Calls for US to immediately correct its 'wrongdoings' and cancel additional tariff measures

Tariff hikes violates Biden's commitment to not suppress and contain China's development

This is the common response as per what we saw previously with Trump in the many years before. But at the same time, the Taiwan defence ministry says that it has spotted 23 Chinese military aircraft operation around its island today. Coincidence? Hmm.