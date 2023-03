China data for February 2023. Inflation well under target according to the official surveys.

CPI

-0.5% m/m vs. +0.2% expected and +0.8% in January

+1.0% y/y vs. expected +1.9% and +2.1% in January

PPI

0.0%, flat, m/m

-1.4% y/y vs. expected -1.3% and -0.8% in January

Inflation is no impediment to further stimulus from Chinese authorities. The incrementally lower GDP target for this year has lessened the prospect of flood like stimulus though.