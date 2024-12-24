Ministry of Finance statement, in brief:

  • Will step up fiscal spending, accelerate spending in 2025
  • China plans to intensify efforts to mitigate risks in key sectors, according to the Ministry of Finance.
  • China will expand the issuance of government bonds to bolster economic stability.
  • China aims to strengthen international financial collaboration.
  • China is committed to fostering domestic demand growth - fiscal spending will focus more on people's livelihoods and seek to boost consumption
  • China pledges to promote a higher level of openness to the global economy.
  • The Ministry of Finance will increase financial transfers to local governments to address and manage local debt risks effectively.
  • Additional support will be provided for trade-in initiatives.
  • Will increase basic pension for retirees, raise for both urban and rural residents

MoF comments are related to China's National Fiscal Work COnference.

