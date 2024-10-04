- Chinese Commerce Ministry releases statement after EU vote on tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.
- Chinese Commerce Ministry, after EU vote on EV tariffs: China firmly opposes EU's 'unfair', 'non-compliant', 'unreasonable' protectionist practices.
- Chinese Commerce Ministry, after EU vote on EV tariffs: 'Protectionist practices' of EU seriously violate rules of WTO.
- Chinese Commerce Ministry, after EU vote on EV tariffs: EU practices disrupt normal international trade order, hinder China-EU trade and investment cooperation.