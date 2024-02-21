Remarks from China quant fund manager Lingjun Investment:

Holds long-term bullish views on China stocks and will stick to long position

Will improve models to make trading smooth and balanced

Will maintain normal market order and protect investor interest

There seem to be two factors at play here

1. He is talking his book

2. It sounds like he is reading from a script provided by Chinese authorities keen to prop up stocks

Perhaps I am being too cynical, mainland stocks are well off their recent lows.