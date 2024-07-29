This comes via a Bloomberg report (gated):

Beijing says it will stop publishing daily flows data.

The decision follows a move in May to end data on intraday flows through trading links with Hong Kong.

Investors will lose the ability to calculate net flows at the end of each trading day from August 18.

The only daily data published by the exchanges from that date onward will be the total turnover and the number of trades made in stocks and exchange-traded funds via the Hong Kong links, as well as the turnover of the 10 most active securities.

This is not inspiring confidence in Chinese stock markets.