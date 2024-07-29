This comes via a Bloomberg report (gated):
- Beijing says it will stop publishing daily flows data.
- The decision follows a move in May to end data on intraday flows through trading links with Hong Kong.
- Investors will lose the ability to calculate net flows at the end of each trading day from August 18.
- The only daily data published by the exchanges from that date onward will be the total turnover and the number of trades made in stocks and exchange-traded funds via the Hong Kong links, as well as the turnover of the 10 most active securities.
This is not inspiring confidence in Chinese stock markets.