Growth is projected to slow to 4.6% in 2024

That owes to ongoing weakness in property sector and subdued external demand

Over the medium-term, growth is to gradually decline and is projected at about 3.5% in 2028

There are definitely some major challenges for Beijing in trying to reascertain recovery conditions in China. The short-term outlook is already rather pessimistic at the moment. However, the long-term outlook may be even harsher considering the demographics problem at hand.