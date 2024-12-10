China is to continue to play the role of the largest engine of global economic growth

There will be no winners in tariff wars, trade wars, tech wars

For some context, China's 2024 GDP target is for "growth of around 5%". And most analysts are seeing them clock in growth of 4.8% to 4.9% for this year. The last time China officially missed its GDP target was back in 2022 when the Covid pandemic was still hampering economic conditions. But with Xi now explicitly saying that they will hit the target, one can expect the numbers to definitely reflect that.