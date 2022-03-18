Al Jazeera cites Newsweek who cites a Russian intelligence document that says China has plans to invade Taiwan next autumn. I don't know if that means 2022 or 2023. Either way, this is a big bombshell, though the source right now is confusing.

More to come.

Update: Evidently this was from a Newsweek report dated March 16. It's the first I've heard of it and evidently that's the case for the newswires that re-ran it as well.

The report itself is very interesting:

"Xi Jinping was at least tentatively considering the capture of Taiwan in the autumn—he needs his own small victory in order to be re-elected for a third term—there is a colossal power struggle among the [party] elite. Now, after the events in Ukraine, this window of opportunity has shut, which gives the United States the opportunity to both blackmail Xi and negotiate with his [political] rivals on favorable terms."

It would be interesting to see how much the world would try to sanction China for pulling off something nearly identical to what Russia is doing in Ukraine (and worse in many ways as the aim would be total annexation). Cutting off China would be utterly crippling for the global economy. The  inflation  alone would be insane.