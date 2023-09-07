The report says that China has in recent weeks widened existing curbs on iPhone usage by state employees, telling some central government agencies to stop using the Apple product at work. It is said that staff in at least three ministries and government bodies were told not to use their iPhones at work.

The "ban" doesn't seem to be widespread just yet with a third source at one of the three ministries saying he was still using an iPhone at work. Meanwhile, a fourth source at a Chinese regulatory body did say they had not been barred but were warned that they will be held responsible if there would be any issues arising from their iPhone usage.