Over the weekend China's Premier Li Qiang said (again) that the country is committed to further opening its economy:

"No matter how the world changes, China's pace of opening up will never stall, and its determination to share development opportunities with the world will never change,"

China will further expand market access and increase imports

China will promote coordinated development of trade in goods and services, protect an international business environment, and relax market access including lifting restrictions on foreign investment in manufacturing

None of this is fresh info from China. Nevertheless, Chinese shares are jumping today.

He was speaking in Shanghai on Sunday, at the opening ceremony of the annual China International Import Expo.