It is the first reported case in mainland China, with it being an asymptomatic one. The Tianjin municipal government said that it had identified the variant from sample(s) of asymptomatic infected arrivals on 9 December.

Now, this is where things will start to get interesting from a risk perspective. China has been adopting a strict zero-COVID approach in handling the virus and this may see them step up measures/restrictions. If so, be ready for what comes next: