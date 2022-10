This data was out a little earlier from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

profits at China's industrial firms fell 2.3% in the first nine months of 2022 from a year earlier

compared with a 2.1% drop in the January-August period

China's economy is being pressured by rolling, ongoing COVID-19 curbs and a worsening property crisis.

---

The yuan has lost ground today, this is the offshore (CNH):