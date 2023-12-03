China's health authorities have recommended reducing large gatherings in public places.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) held a press conference on Saturday.

Via Chinese Communist Party media outlet Global Times:

acute respiratory diseases that are currently prevalent in China are all caused by known pathogens

no new infectious diseases caused by new virus or bacteria have been detected

NHC has required all types of medical institutions at all levels to fully open pediatric outpatient services: required to increase the number of midday, evening, and weekend outpatient services, extend service hours, expand hospital bed capacity, and continuously optimize ... medical processes to facilitate people's seeking medical treatment

National Influenza Center under the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) says ... current antiviral drugs are effective against influenza viruses

China CDC has been conducting surveillance of mutations

NHC suggested reducing large gatherings in public places ... public venues ... could require ... dynamically divert passenger flow in a timely manner to avoid high levels of people gathering

The Global Times telling us not to worry. We've heard that before of course. Its probably sensible to stay on alert over this. Hope for the best, plan for the worst and what have you.

Given all the travails the Chinese people were put through by Communist Party management of the pandemic it'd be surprising if they didn't pull back on economic activity and sock cash away into savings in response to this new outbreak of illness.