Recap (summary of a Reuters report):

  • Consumer Price Index:

    • China's CPI rose by 0.2% in 2024, matching the previous year's growth and falling well below the 3% target.
    • December CPI increased by 0.1% year-on-year, slowing from 0.2% in November and marking the weakest pace since April.
    • Core inflation, excluding food and fuel, edged up to 0.4% in December, the highest in five months.

  • Producer Price Index:

    • Factory-gate prices declined for the 27th consecutive month, with the PPI falling 2.3% in December year-on-year, an improvement from November's 2.5% decline.

  • Economic Challenges:

    • Persistent weak domestic demand is driven by:
      • Job insecurity.
      • A prolonged housing market downturn.
      • High debt levels.
      • Uncertainty over U.S. trade policies under President-elect Donald Trump.
    • Discounting is widespread across retail sectors, including items like bubble tea and luxury goods, while consumers increasingly rent instead of purchasing discretionary items.

  • Stimulus Measures:

    • Policy stimulus has provided temporary support to demand and prices, but analysts expect its effects to fade, with inflation likely to weaken later in 2025.
    • Beijing has ramped up fiscal measures, including:
      • A record $411 billion in special treasury bond insurance.
      • Plans for substantial funding from ultra-long treasury bonds in 2025.
      • $41 billion allocated for equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-ins, including vehicles.

  • Analyst Outlook:

    • Economists point to persistent deflationary pressures, with inflation recovery tied to the effectiveness of fiscal policies.
    • The property sector downturn continues to drag on consumer confidence.
    • While the World Bank has upgraded China's growth forecast for 2024–2025, subdued household and business sentiment remains a concern.

CPI:

