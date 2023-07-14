As China's economy is sputtering, it seems like Beijing is stepping up initiatives to try and bolster the economy. The latest being reported is that financial regulators have invited some of the world's biggest investors for a rare meeting next week, to encourage investment in the Chinese economy.

The meet is said to focus on current conditions of US dollar-denominated investment firms in China and the main challenges that are being faced by them. The sources said that such a meeting, especially with such a clear agenda, is typically rare and it shows Beijing's eagerness to shore up investor confidence.

There are no specific names being mentioned but according to the sources, "large foreign and domestic fund managers i.e. PE firms, and their investors or LPs including sovereign wealth funds and pension funds" are expected to join the symposium.