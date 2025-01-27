China has invited both local and international journalists to cover the annual sessions of its national legislature (NPC) and political advisory body (CPPCC) in March, according to an official statement released Monday.

Media coverage will primarily be conducted through on-site reporting.

A dedicated media center for the events will open on February 27.

Info via Chinese state media, Xinhua

---

The third session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) will commence on March 5, while the third session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will begin on March 4.