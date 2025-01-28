Today, Unitree debuted the H1 "Fuxi" robot at the Spring Festival Gala as this was broadcast on CCTV.

It's tough to tell how amazing these really are but I met the previous generation with the hand-shaking robot and the dog in Dubai this month and they were impressive.

This model has been demoed in various videos before doing things like running, co-ordinating movements, dancing, jumping, climbing stairs and even doing a backflip.

Jensen Huang recently warned that the 'ChatGPT moment' for robotics is coming soon. Whether it comes from China, South Korea, Tesla or on the battlefield in Ukraine is the big question.