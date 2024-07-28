Bloomberg had the report, ICYMI.
Bloomberg is gated, but in brief:
- China is considering a fee hike of at least tenfold on high-frequency trading
- Chinese authorities deem some quantitative strategies a threat to fairness in the nation’s retail investor-dominated stock market
- Consultations have taken place between the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the country’s stock exchanges and some market participants
- Draft plans are to raise a 0.1 yuan (1.4 cents) fee on buy and sell orders to at least 1 yuan if the transactions meet the threshold of high-frequency trading