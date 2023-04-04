This via the Wall Street Journal overnight (the Journal is gated):

Chinese regulators recently have slowed down their merger reviews of a number of proposed acquisitions by U.S. companies ... As preconditions for approving some of the transactions, the people said, officials at the State Administration for Market Regulation, China’s antitrust regulator known as SAMR, have asked companies to make available in China products they sell in other countries—an attempt to counter the U.S.’s increased export controls targeting China.

---

Relations between the US and China remain very tense. China is making threats re the visit to the US by Taiwan's president:

China whining again about Taiwan's President transiting the US & meeting with McCarthy