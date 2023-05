AFP with the headline, ad this:

China sentenced a 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges.

John Shing-Wan Leung, who holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained April 15, 2021, by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou.

The city’s intermediate court announced Leung’s sentence in a brief statement on its social media site but gave no details of the charges.

With US - China relations not warm at present this does not auger well.