China economic activity data for January - February combined (these two months often are to account for the shifting impact of Lunar New Year on January and February data):

Industrial production +2.4% y/y

expected +2.6%, prior +1.3%

Retail sales +3.5% y/y

expected +3.5%, prior -1.8%

Urban unemployment rate 5.6%

prior 5.5%

Fixed asset investment +5.5% y/y

expected +4.4%, prior 5.1%

-

eur EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term