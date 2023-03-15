China economic activity data for January - February combined (these two months often are to account for the shifting impact of Lunar New Year on January and February data):

Industrial production +2.4% y/y

  • expected +2.6%, prior +1.3%

Retail sales +3.5% y/y

  • expected +3.5%, prior -1.8%

Urban unemployment rate 5.6%

  • prior 5.5%

Fixed asset investment +5.5% y/y

  • expected +4.4%, prior 5.1%

-

china li qiang 28 February 2023

