China January Caixin Services PMI drops to 51.0
- vs. 52.2 in December
- 25th consecutive month in expansion
Composite: 51.1
- prior 51.4
From the report commentary, in brief:
Supply & Demand:
- Growth in business activity and new orders continued but at the slowest pace in four months.
- External demand rebounded after a brief decline in December, with new export orders expanding in 16 of the past 17 months.
Employment Trends:
- Employment declined for the second straight month.
- Firms focused on reducing headcount for greater efficiency, bringing employment to its lowest level since April 2024.
- Backlogs of work fell for the first time since July 2024, due to weaker demand and improved efficiency.
Price Pressures:
- Input costs and output prices rose modestly, driven by higher wages and raw material costs.
- Firms passed some of these costs to customers through slight increases in selling prices.
Business Sentiment:
- Market optimism improved, with the business expectations index rising over 2 points from December.
- Despite gains, sentiment remains below the historical average, with firms concerned about intense competition and global trade uncertainties.