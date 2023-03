YTD data from China for exports and imports dribbling out. Yuan terms:

January-February exports +0.9% y/y

prior -0.5%

January-February imports -2.9% y/y

prior -2.2%

January - February trade balance is +810bn yuan

---

In USD terms:

Exports -6.8% y/y

expected -9.4%, prior -9.9%

Imports -10.2%

expected -5.5%, prior -7.5%

And, for the USD denominated trade balance:

Plunging imports contributed the storng trade balance