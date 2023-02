Prior +11.8%

New yuan loans ¥4.9 trillion vs ¥4.0 trillion expected

Prior ¥1.4 trillion

That's a big jump in new yuan loans to start the new year, with the figure being the highest on record in January. Adding to that, aggregate financing also rose to its highest since January last year as China looks to make good on their promise to bolster credit conditions and prop up the economy.