South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met. These were the first three-way talks in four years.

The communications out of the summit are fairly saccharine and non-controversial, as you'd expect. Who know what went on behind closed doors.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang:

praised the 'restart' in relations

called to revive trade and security dialogues

may agree to resume three-party free trade agreement negotiations

There were similar sentiments from the Japanese and South Korean leaders, who also expressed concerns over North Korea.

