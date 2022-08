China inflation figures for July 2022

China CPI 2.7% y/y (and 0.5% m/m)

expected 2.9% y/y, prior 2.5%

PPI 4.2% y/y (and -1.3% m/m)

expected 4.8%, prior 6.1%

Chinese authorities will not be hampered by above-target inflation, according to these official data, if they wish to inject more fiscal &/or monetary stimulus into the economy.