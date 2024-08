China trade data for July 2024

Yuan terms:

Exports +6.5% y/y

prior +10.7%

Imports +6.5% y/y

prior -0.6%

Trade Balance +600bn yuan

prior +703.7bn

---

In terms of US dollars:

Trade Balance USD 84.65bn

expected 99.0bn, prior 99.05bn

Imports +7.2% y/y

expected +3.5%, prior -2.3%

Exports +7.0 y/y

expected +9.7%, prior +8.6%

--