Prior -0.2% m/m

CPI 2.5% y/y vs 2.4% expected

Prior y/y 2.1%

PPI +6.1% vs +6.0% expected

Prior PPI +6.4% y/y

China is in a good position to add some stimulus as inflation runs lower than most parts of the world. That's exactly what reports suggest they do as 2023 infrastructure spending may be pulled forward.