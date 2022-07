Prior +11.1%

New yuan loans ¥2,810.0 bn vs ¥2,400.0 bn expected

The standout detail in the report is that new yuan loans for 1H 2022 grew to the highest on record, amounting to ¥13.68 trillion. That is a message that China is ensuring that economic support is maintained, with the economy set to endure one of its worst accounts this year - if the first six months is anything to go by.