China emerged a little more from harsh lockdown restrictions during June, helping economic activity to improve.

Data for June:

Industrial Output +3.9% y/y

expected 4%, previous 0.7%

.

Retail Sales +3.1% y/y

expected 0.3%, previous -6.7%

.

Urban Investment +6.1% YTD y/y

expected 6%, previous 6.2%

.

more to come