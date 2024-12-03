China has officially lifted its ban on two more of Australia's meat processing facilities, meaning it has now removed all restrictions on all 10 Australian abattoirs that it has banned between 2020 and 2022. For some context, the trade restrictions went into place amid the fallout between the two countries during the time. That came about when Australia decided to launch investigations on China into the origins of the Covid pandemic.

The relationship between the two hit arguably its lowest point during 2021 and early 2022. That before the new Australian government took charge in the middle of 2022. Since then, it has been a slow repair process but relations have been improving. And this latest move is another step in that direction.

For some added context, China is Australia's second largest beef and veal importer after the US. So, this is definitely a positive for the Australian industry.