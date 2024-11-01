Chinese officials continue to make moves that highlight an eagerness to boost equity markets. The latest is from the Chinese Commerce Ministry:
- Adjusts lookup period for foreign investors to 12 months from 3 years
- Will allow foreign investors to carry out strategic investment in the form of tender offers
- Lowest asset requirements for foreign investors who are not controlling shareholders
- To allow foreign investors to carry out strategic investments in listed companies
I don't think these move the needle on stocks but they're part of a bigger package that points to Beijing's determination to boost stock markets.
If you look at the MCHI ETF, it's been dangerously consolidating after the big spike last month.