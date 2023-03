China's state-backed funds, the so-called "National Team" created to counter the stock market crash in 2015 will be active in stocks iof the slide continues.

Small dips at the open for the Shanghai Composite, -0.1%

and CSI300 -0.2%

Ahead of the National People's COngress this coming weekend equities will be supported.

More broadly, risk is a little lower in Asia time. US stock indices are dipping on Globex.

AUD, NZD and others are down against the USD.