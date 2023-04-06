Composite 54.5

  • prior 54.2

Key findings from the report:

Comment from the report:

  • In March, the Caixin China General Composite PMI came in at 54.5, up 0.3 points from the previous month, maintaining an uptrend within expansionary territory.
  • Production, demand and employment all grew, with the services sector showing a stronger expansion, whereas manufacturing activity turned comparatively sluggish.
  • Input costs and prices charged remained stable, and businesses were highly optimistic.
  • in March, the manufacturing and services sectors diverged, with services activity picking up at a faster pace, while manufacturing activity dragged, reflecting that the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid.
china pmi march 06 April 2023

Signs of recovery for China like this will be a tailwind for China stocks, AUD.