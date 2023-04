China inflation data for March 2023

CPI 0.7% y/y

expected 1%, prior 1%

and for the m/m -0.3% (prior -0.5%)

PPI -2.5% y/y

expected -2.5%, prior -1.4%

0.0% m/m

This data will leave plenty of room for stimulus efforts. New Premier Li Qiang will be very happy.