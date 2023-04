Prior +12.9%

New yuan loans ¥3.9 trillion vs ¥3.2 trillion expected

Prior ¥1.8 trillion

Amid worries that the economy might not recover as robustly as expected, China is continuing to bolster lending conditions with new yuan loans in Q1 hitting a record total of ¥10.6 trillion. This matches with the central bank's pledge to support the economy and keep money supply and total social financing growth generally in line with nominal economic growth this year.