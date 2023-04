Trade data from China for March 2023

In USD terms:

Exports +14.8% y/y

expected -7.1%, previous -6.8%

Imports -1.4% y/y

expected -6.4%, previous -10.2%

Trade balance USD 88.19bn surplus

expected 40bn, previous 116.9bn

Yuan denominated:

exports +23.4% y/y

imports +6.1% y/y

---

Surging exports in the month is a big surprise. Earlier today we had a customs spokesman saying trade was facing difficulties. Exports sure looking solid though.

