Poor data from China.

Manufacturing PMI 49.5 and back into contraction

expected 50.5, prior 50.4

Services 51.1, missing estimates and falling below April's result. Still in expansion though.

expected 51.5, prior 51.2

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.