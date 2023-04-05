Japan media (Yomiuri Shimbun) with the report:

China is considering banning the export of technologies used to produce high-performance rare earth magnets deployed in electric vehicles, wind turbine motors and other products, citing “national security” as a reason

Beijing is currently in the process of revising its Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited and Restricted from Export — a list of manufacturing and other industrial technologies subject to export controls

... manufacturing technologies for high-performance magnets using such rare earth elements as neodymium and samarium cobalt were added to the export ban in a draft

---

Note the draft referred to above was issued in December 2022.