China May Industrial Production +3.5% y/y for a miss

expected +3.6%, prior +5.6%

& Retail Sales +12.7% y/y for a miss

expected +13.6%, prior +18.4%

Fixed Asset Investment (YTD) 4.0% y/y and also for a miss

expected +4.4%, prior +4.7%

China unemployment rate 5.2%

prior 5.2%

more to come