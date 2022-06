Retail Sales -6.7% y/y ... ugly but not as ugly as expected. I guess that's something.

expected -7.1%

prior -11.1%

Industrial Production +0.7% y/y comes in for a nice beat

expected -0.7%

prior -2.9%

Fixed Asset Investment (YTD) 6.2% y/y beat also.

expected 6%

prior 6.8%

more to come