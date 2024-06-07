Trade data from China for May 2024
In USD terms:
Trade Balance 82.62bn
- expected 73.0bn, prior 72.35bn
Imports +1.8% y/y
- expected +4.2%, prior +8.4%
Exports +7.6% y/y
- expected +6.0%, prior +1.5%
For the YTD, January - May, in US dollar terms:
- Trade surplus of $337.2 billion
- Exports +2.7% y/y
- Imports +2.9% y/y
------------------
In CNY terms, for May alone:
- Trade surplus 586.4bn yuan
- Exports +11.2% y/y
- Imports +5.2% y/y
For the YTD, in yuan terms:
- Trade surplus 2.4 tln yuan
- Exports +6.1% y/y
- Imports +6.4% y/y
-------------------
Exports in May have had a large beat of expectations, while imports have had a very disappointing miss.