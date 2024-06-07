Trade data from China for May 2024

In USD terms:

Trade Balance 82.62bn

  • expected 73.0bn, prior 72.35bn

Imports +1.8% y/y

  • expected +4.2%, prior +8.4%

Exports +7.6% y/y

  • expected +6.0%, prior +1.5%

For the YTD, January - May, in US dollar terms:

  • Trade surplus of $337.2 billion
  • Exports +2.7% y/y
  • Imports +2.9% y/y

------------------

In CNY terms, for May alone:

  • Trade surplus 586.4bn yuan
  • Exports +11.2% y/y
  • Imports +5.2% y/y

For the YTD, in yuan terms:

  • Trade surplus 2.4 tln yuan
  • Exports +6.1% y/y
  • Imports +6.4% y/y

-------------------

Exports in May have had a large beat of expectations, while imports have had a very disappointing miss.

China Trade
