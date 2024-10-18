China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) deputy chief comments:

September economic indicators showed positive changes

China's foreign trade situation this year better than expected

Foundation for economic recovery not solid yet

Will speed up implementation of a basket of policy measures

The data from China today began with that showing new home prices fell at the fastest rate since 2015:

China's 3Q GDP:

Retail sales much better than expected, and industrial output also:

The improvements in this last lot of data came for the period pretty much preceding the first 'stimulus' announcement (September 24). That's encouraging. I guess China will argue the stimulus, which so many were disappointed in, is sufficient.